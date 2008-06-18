MGS4 'Had Minimal Impact' On British PS3 Sales

Last week, Metal Gear Solid 4 stormed straight to the top of the British sales charts. Good news for Konami! But Konami aren't the only ones with an investment in the game. Sony were banking on it to help shift a ton of PS3s as well, what with it being the first AAA PS3 exclusive title and all. So how'd it do in that regard? The news for Sony is that, while the game definitely drove hardware sales in Japan, its effect in the West may be a more muted affair. British chart monitors ChartTrack report that "it had minimal impact really. [PS3 sales]were up by seven percent". Guess everyone who wanted the game already had a PS3.

Chart-Track: MGS4 had "minimal" impact on UK PS3 sales [GI.biz]