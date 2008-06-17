MGS4 In Japan: 476K Sold (+77K PS3s)

Some Enterbrain sales data for Metal Gear Solid 4's been published! How'd it do? Just swimmingly. Seems that during its first four days on release in Japan, the game has sold 476,334 copies spread across the various editions, including those bundled with hardware. And speaking of hardware, looks like the game's also given the PS3 a big (if temporary) sales boost, driving sales of the console to 77,208 for the week (the PS3 can normally be relied to move anywhere from 10-12,000 a week in Japan).



