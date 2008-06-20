The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MGS 4: The Big Boss Of Japanese Sales

It should come as no surprise that Metal Gear Solid 4 was Japan's best-selling game last week, as publisher Enterbrain already chimed in with the PlayStation 3 game's first four-day sales. Media Create's figures are slighter lower—lower by about 11,000—but that doesn't take anything of substance away from MGS4's solid debut. Fortunately for Konami and Kojima Productions, Old Snake didn't have much competition, as the only new title to crack the top ten was an Evangelion pachinko game for the Nintendo DS.

Tecmo will be less happy to see that Ninja Gaiden II has already dropped off the charts after an unimpressive showing last week.

