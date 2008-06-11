Microsoft 360 RPG Screenshot Extravaganza

The dust may have settled on last night's 360 RPG shindig in Tokyo, but the post-event media blowout, well, that's only just warming up. On offer here: screenshots for Infinite Undiscovery (some new, some not), the gorgeous-looking Star Ocean 4, Last Remnant and the tastefully cel-shaded Tales of Vesperia. If you're only stumbling upon all this now, you may as well get yourself up to speed on all the announcements, save us having to repeat ourselves.