The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft: Delisted XBLA Games Aren't Gone Forever

Xbox and Xbox Live product manager Aaron Greenberg admitted in a recent interview that Microsoft should have explained XBLA's delisting process a little better.

Greenberg told MTV Multiplayer's Patrick Klepek:

"The reality is we're not removing any games from the service, if you will. They'll always be there for purchase. Think about a book on Amazon. It's not always going to be featured on the front page of the store."

You can re-download titles you once owned, if you delete them, or you can buy them if a friend recommends them to you, Greenberg clarified, even if you can no longer purchase them via storefront browsing.

Still, is the state of XBLA like an episode of "Survivor"? Greenberg told Multiplayer:

"We're sort of cleaning our shelves as a retailer," he explained. "Even though we are in this digital age, the pros of cleaning the shelves outweighed the cons of expanding the shelf. "

He later added:

"I think if we would have just taken some of these very low performing games randomly off the service, nobody would have said much about it," he laughed. "But now we've created this 'Xbox Live Arcade Death Watch,' about who will make the cut. It's almost like a reality show about who's going to get voted off the island."

Of course, if Microsoft had started quietly nicking games off of the service without letting people know, someone surely would have caught on, and that wouldn't have gone over well either.

What's your pick for the title that should get culled first?

Microsoft Admits Negative Reaction To XBL Arcade Delisting Policies Was Their Fault [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles