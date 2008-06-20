'Microsoft Home to Most Exclusives'

Earlier in the week, a massive pre-E3 leak sprung, flooding the internet with what seems like future Microsoft announcements. But apparently the company has more up its sleeve! According to Microsoft ladies man Aaron Greenberg:

We have not announced all of our line-up yet for 2008 but will provide more details at E3 next month... Xbox 360 will continue to be the home to blockbuster games and the most exclusives... By the end of the year we will have over 1,000 games available for Xbox 360, which will be 2-3 times more than any other platform.

Bet Greenberg says that to all the girls.

