The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft Japan RPG Presser: The Actual Presser

Loads of news spilling out of Microsoft's RPG press event in Tokyo tonight. Some of it important, some of it interesting, some of it...not. Ah well! To slam a more official seal on things - and ensure nothing of any import was lost in translation - Microsoft US have put out a press release rounding up the key announcements and release dates revealed during the event. Sorry Europe. That 2009 date for Tales of Vesperia was no typo. [Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles