Microsoft Signs On For E For All 08

The E For All Expo got off to a somewhat rocky start last year with relatively low attendance following the decision to hold the event the same weekend as Penny Arcade's PAX event, but things are looking up for the 2008 show already. They've got their own weekend (Oct. 3-5), and now Microsoft has thrown in their hat as an exhibitor. IDG World Expo CEO and mouthpiece Mary Dolaher is ecstatic.
"Microsoft's presence at the 2008 event will help us build on the great success of last year's inaugural E for All event, and will further our goal of building an exciting and cutting-edge event that brings the best and newest games to gamers of all types. We look forward to a terrific 2008 event, and to having the opportunity to bring even more great game products to the great gamers who attend E for All."
Last year Microsoft passed on the first E For All, so this early sign of support casts a very encouraging light of hope on the event's second year. Dolaher promises more participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
Microsoft Corporation to Show Its Newest Games at the Second Annual E for All Expo
E for All 2008
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Entertainment for All Expo (E for All ) is kicking off its 2008 show with a bang, announcing today that Microsoft Corporation has signed on to exhibit at the 2nd annual E for All™ video game event, scheduled to take place October 3-5, 2008, at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.
"We are thrilled that Microsoft Corporation has decided to exhibit at this year's E for All. The addition of Microsoft's leading line of products at the event will be a huge benefit for attendees, from hardcore gamers to families, and everyone in between," said Mary Dolaher, Chief Executive Officer at IDG World Expo, the leading producer of world-class tradeshows and events around the globe and owner of E for All.
Dolaher said additional E for All participants and features will be announced in the coming weeks. For more about E for All, please visit www.EforAllExpo.com.
