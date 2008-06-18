Microsoft Signs On For E For All 08

The E For All Expo got off to a somewhat rocky start last year with relatively low attendance following the decision to hold the event the same weekend as Penny Arcade's PAX event, but things are looking up for the 2008 show already. They've got their own weekend (Oct. 3-5), and now Microsoft has thrown in their hat as an exhibitor. IDG World Expo CEO and mouthpiece Mary Dolaher is ecstatic.

"Microsoft's presence at the 2008 event will help us build on the great success of last year's inaugural E for All event, and will further our goal of building an exciting and cutting-edge event that brings the best and newest games to gamers of all types. We look forward to a terrific 2008 event, and to having the opportunity to bring even more great game products to the great gamers who attend E for All."

Last year Microsoft passed on the first E For All, so this early sign of support casts a very encouraging light of hope on the event's second year. Dolaher promises more participants will be announced in the coming weeks.