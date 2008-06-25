Miyamoto's Secret To Quality Control: Less Sega, More Mario

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

With console warring between Nintendo and Sega a thing of the past, Sega now relegated to a software only existence — robot girlfriends and indoor astronomy gizmos not included — you'd think that those Genesis era wounds would have healed. Perhaps without meaning to, famed Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto may have split them open again.

When asked about maintaining quality control at Nintendo, Miyamoto says the key is in avoiding Sega-style design. He tells Wired, "I'm always instructing my game designers on the history of the characters and worlds we've created. Often we're in development and I'll say, 'Oh, this looks like a Sega game. We need to make it look more like Mario.'" Ouch.

In Miyamoto's defence, he may have been talking about Sega's last decade or so of existence. And that's totally fair.

Comments

  • Rowr Guest

    And thats why i will never buy a nintendo. All the games are so nintendoey, ugh.

    0
  • Eirikr Guest

    I was a huge Sega fan back in the day, still love Sonic. Never will stop, but seriously, 'tendo needs to puchase the IP. Look at what Sega did:
    Gave him sex appeal-The Adventure Look
    Black Doupleganger-Shadow the lameass hedgehog
    Changed the tone-Sonic, Adventure and up, no longer has the feel.
    Changed the music style-Sence when was Sonic 1-3's music style J-rock?
    No quality-I hate wii games as a general rule, crap controls for platformers, but Adventure up, can they get any worse?

    Was this all caused by the world not getting X-Treme?

    0

