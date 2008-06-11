Monster Jam Hits The Streets

Sunday SUNday SUNDAY! Activision is once again pulling the monster trucks out of their ridiculously huge garages, setting them free not only in stadium environments but into streets all over the world with Monster Jam: Urban Assault for the PlayStation 2, PSP, Nintendo Wii and DS. Along with the standard stadium events and a handful of new mini-games, players will be able to drive their monster trucks through various cityscapes, causing havok in the process.

"What would Monster Jam fans do if they could unleash the raw power of the world's biggest and baddest monster trucks in an urban setting, however they liked? Monster Jam: Urban Assault is our attempt to answer this question," said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "We are confident Monster Jam fans and all gamers will enjoy doing things like crushing a NYC cab or smashing through one of London's famous double-decker buses."

You know what scares me? The fact that this sounds like an incredibly awesome idea. Hit the jump for more details while I try to stave off my natural Georgia-resident impulses.

Break out of the Stadiums and onto the Streets in Activision's Upcoming Monster Jam: Urban Assault

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today the upcoming release of Monster Jam: Urban Assault. The genre-defining monster truck action in the original hit Monster Jam® has destroyed the stadium barriers and players will now be able to wreak havoc on city streets around the world. The game will be available on the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Wii™ and Nintendo DS™ in fall 2008.

Selling a record of over 4 million tickets at over 325 performances in 2007 at the premier stadiums and arenas in the world, Monster Jam is one of the best known touring entertainment brands in both North America and Europe, in addition to its recent international expansion into Central America. The 2008 Monster Jam tour kicked off this year with further record breaking attendances and is on pace to be the greatest year to date in terms of live event attendance, television coverage on network and cable, worldwide licensed merchandise, international event growth and online presence.

"Last year's launch of the Activision produced Monster Jam, which was the first Monster Jam branded video game at retail in over five years, exceeded our expectations in terms of both gameplay and positive fan response," Charlie Mancuso, President of Live Nation Motor Sports, Inc. "But Monster Jam fans and gamers are not easily satisfied. For the sequel, we agreed with Activision that we had only one choice: throw the rules out the window and go for total destruction outside the normal Monster Jam environments!"

Taking Monster Jam monster trucks onto the streets and other urban settings and being rewarded for the scale of the damage and destruction is one of the new key features of Monster Jam: Urban Assault. Feel the crunch of twisting metal underneath as you drive legendary and world famous monster truck favourites like Grave Digger®, Maximum Destruction®, Monster Mutt®, El Toro Loco®, Captain's Curse®, and Blue Thunder®, or select from newer stars on the Monster Jam tour like Stone Crusher™, Backwards Bob™ and Spitfire Monster Truck™. Your goal is to demolish every vehicle you see.

For purists, Monster Jam: Urban Assault will still offer stadium racing and stadium freestyle competitions with gameplay much improved over the original game. Mini games have also been added, including ones brand new to the franchise like Monster Jump, Truck Trickster, Skee Ball and Air Strike.

Stay tuned to www.MonsterJamOnline.com to learn how you can have a chance to qualify for the second annual Monster Jam Video Game National Tournament. The inaugural tournament was won at the 2008 Monster Jam World Finals in Las Vegas by 14-year-old Jordan Rager of Loganville, Georgia after he qualified through a series of regional qualifiers at the Atlanta Georgia Dome and Las Vegas' Sam Body Stadium.