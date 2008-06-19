More Creepy Snake-In-A-Room-With-A-Model Clips!



Last night's vids showing Snake snapping pics of MGS4's "Beauties" while they moaned with...delight (?) in the background was some creepy viewing. Or compelling. Whatever floats your boat, man, I'm not judging you. As an encore of sorts, here's a bonus clip. Aforementioned creepy moaning is still there, so those perched within office cubicles beware, but it's now interspersed with...a catchy J-Pop dance routine.