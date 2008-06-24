More Damn Pokemon Cards

This August sees the release of yet another all-new expansion pack for the Pokémon Trading Card game, Pokémon Diamond & Pearl - Legends Awakened. More than 140 new cards are ready to join the cardboard boxes and plastic binders of fans everywhere, including the Pokémon most likely to be an accidental Tenacious D lyric, Regigigas. The set also includes seven new LV.X Pokémon, one of which is fan-favourite Mewtwo. Whee!

The set hits stores on August 20th, with collector's tins arriving in September. Meanwhile, I haven't gotten a new video game installment of the card game for eight years. I ask you, where's the justice?