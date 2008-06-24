More Damn Pokemon Cards

This August sees the release of yet another all-new expansion pack for the Pokémon Trading Card game, Pokémon Diamond & Pearl - Legends Awakened. More than 140 new cards are ready to join the cardboard boxes and plastic binders of fans everywhere, including the Pokémon most likely to be an accidental Tenacious D lyric, Regigigas. The set also includes seven new LV.X Pokémon, one of which is fan-favourite Mewtwo. Whee!
The set hits stores on August 20th, with collector's tins arriving in September. Meanwhile, I haven't gotten a new video game installment of the card game for eight years. I ask you, where's the justice?
Diamond & Pearl — Legends Awakened
In Stores AUGUST 20, 2008
MSRP for Theme Decks: $AU 12.6
MSRP for Booster Packs: $AU 3.98
Coming in SEPTEMBER
MSRP for Pokémon TCG Collector's Tins: $AU 15.75
THE TIME HAS COME FOR LEGENDS TO AWAKEN! Behold some of the most powerful Pokémon of all time when the brand-new Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) expansion Diamond & Pearl—Legends Awakened hits retail outlets nationwide on August 20, 2008. This latest installment of the best-selling Pokémon TCG features a gigantic set of more than 140 cards and is guaranteed to change game strategy for Pokémon Trainers, collectors, and fans everywhere. With the rise of the long slumbering Regigigas and the fire-wielding Heatran, as well as seven new Pokémon LV.X, Diamond & Pearl—Legends Awakened is destined to make for epic battles that soon become legendary!
AND don't miss your chance to get the specially designed Pokémon TCG Collector's Tins that will add real power to any collection. Each tin contains four previously released Pokémon TCG booster packs, one of the two new foil promo cards featuring Mewtwo or Rhyperior, and a great window design for displaying your favourite cards!
Features of the new Pokémon Trading Card Game: Diamond & Pearl—Legends Awakened:
* New Diamond & Pearl Pokémon such as Regigigas, Heatran, and Giratina
* Seven new Pokémon LV.X including Mewtwo LV.X
* Two 60-card theme decks—Bombardment and Metal Surge
* Booster packs include 10 randomly inserted game cards for collectors and players alike
* Theme decks and parallel set cards feature an innovative look with holographic treatment
I like Pokemon cards because they evolve int stronger Pokeman and they have higher levels of Pokemon that don't evlove but the other Pokemon that are not evloving can't make you win in a Poekmon contest.