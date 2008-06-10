More On Shiki-Tei, The PS3 Gardening 'Game'

Sony Computer Entertainment Japan has released new media and details on Shiki-Tei, the recently announced PlayStation 3 gardening game coming to consoles via the PlayStation Network. If you aren't up to speed on the SCEJ developed gardening sim, it appears to be Viva Pinata for adults, a Pikmin for the city folk who fantasize about a horticultural utopia devoid of cutesy characters. Yes, squirrels are cute, but they're not googly-eyed cute.