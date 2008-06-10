MORE Publishers To Quit The ESA?

The ESA are in a pickle. E3 ain't what it used to be, and high-profile members like Activision, Lucasarts and id have up and left the organisation. Can things get any worse? You bet! Hal Halpin, boss of the Entertainment Consumers Association, has told the Washington Post that he knows of a further two companies planning on leaving the ESA, while adding that there are "several others that are unhappy but remain with the organisation". Like a marriage gone bad. "Pass the salt, would you dear", etc etc.

Fewer Players in the Gaming Group [Washington Post]