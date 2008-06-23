Last week's MLG San Diego was notable for its debut of the Cold Storage map for Halo 3. It also gave people a look at a "very early test phase" version of Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X., the arcade flight combat sim forthcoming from Ubisoft by the end of the year. The game was a demo playable by anyone in attendance. A reader who was there said the Ubi rep didn't care if anyone took pictures, so he did, and he gave them to us. The full size pics are after the jump. Our reader also took notes of what was said and sent back a report.
More Screens and a Different Look at H.A.W.X.
I don't mind how arcade-like, or how unrealisticaly this game plays, it looks like good fun, but I hope to god they have a cockpit view, and don't force the 3rd person view during combat, there's just something about it in those screenshots that I really dislike.
Although I suppose it does allow a wider FOV without having to manually look around like in most Flight Sims.