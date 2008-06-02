MTV's Exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 Trailers

MTV has an exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 trailer up that's part of the company's promotional tie-up with Konami. Watch it, if you like! There's another one after the jump as well.
Oh, the videos are not viewable for those logging in from Canada and the UK, so folks in those regions will just have to imagine these trailers.
Exclusive MGS4 Trailer [Mulitplayer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink