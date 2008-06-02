The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

MTV's Exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 Trailers

MTV has an exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 trailer up that's part of the company's promotional tie-up with Konami. Watch it, if you like! There's another one after the jump as well.

Oh, the videos are not viewable for those logging in from Canada and the UK, so folks in those regions will just have to imagine these trailers.

Exclusive MGS4 Trailer [Mulitplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles