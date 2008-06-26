Nancy Drew PC Adventures Jump To Wii

Almost a year ago today exactly I sat down with Her Interactive's Nancy Drew: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek for the PC and became - for just a moment - the world's pluckiest young female detective. The results were a bit mixed, as the videos I posted back then clearly indicate, but overall I found the game to be a great way for young girls to get their wholesome game on. Apparently Sega thought so too, as the two companies have teamed up to bring the game to the Nintendo Wii this October.
Point and click adventure games and the Wii just make sense, and while they are tweaking some of the title's mini-games to take advantage of the Wiimote's motion sensing abilities, the rest of the game should remain intact. It could be the beginning of a very lucrative partnership between Sega and Her Interactive. Just don't ask me to review them.
Nancy Drew Embarks on Her First Nintendo Wii Adventure in Nancy Drew: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek
SEGA and Her Interactive Team Up for First Nancy Drew® Game for Console
BELLEVUE, Wash.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Her Interactive, Inc., the designer, developer and publisher of the award-winning Nancy Drew® PC game series, today announced they are partnering with SEGA® of America to bring the best selling franchise to the video game console market. Already a cross-generational phenomenon for over a decade and the number one bestselling PC game adventure series, Nancy Drew ®: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek will make its Wii™ debut this October.
"With sales of our popular Nancy Drew PC series continuing its year-over-year growth, we felt that it was the natural progression to expand the brand into the console arena," said Megan Gaiser, President and CEO of Her Interactive. "Additionally, the layout, interface and style of our Nancy Drew games make them an ideal fit for the Wii audience, and we are pleased to introduce this title with such a respected partner as SEGA."
"SEGA is immensely excited to be working with Her Interactive on the Nancy Drew franchise and expanding our catalog into the family-focused games market," says Sean Ratcliffe, VP of Marketing for SEGA of America. "Her Interactive has created a loyal following of upcoming detectives and bringing that to the Nintendo Wii is an ideal gaming partnership that we are thrilled to be a part of."
Nancy Drew: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek finds Nancy far from home in the middle of the Canadian Rockies to investigate several suspicious accidents occurring at Chantal's spooky Icicle Creek Lodge. To make matters worse, an eerie wolf's howl in the distance is haunting the guests at night, causing Nancy to wonder if the accidents and the mysterious wolf are connected.
Assuming the role of Nancy Drew, players embark on a mystery adventure that will tax their deductive reasoning skills as they tackle intricate puzzles and master a variety of gesture-based mini-games with the Wii Remote™. Additionally, Nancy Drew: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek lets players choose either a Junior or Senior Detective level, making it a perfect game for players of all skill levels.
Nancy Drew: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek will be available this October at retailers nationwide, as well as from the Her Interactive website for a suggested retail price of $29.95. More information on Her Interactive and the company's entire line of exciting Nancy Drew games can be found at www.HerInteractive.com.
Get Permalink