Nancy Drew PC Adventures Jump To Wii

Almost a year ago today exactly I sat down with Her Interactive's Nancy Drew: The White Wolf of Icicle Creek for the PC and became - for just a moment - the world's pluckiest young female detective. The results were a bit mixed, as the videos I posted back then clearly indicate, but overall I found the game to be a great way for young girls to get their wholesome game on. Apparently Sega thought so too, as the two companies have teamed up to bring the game to the Nintendo Wii this October.

Point and click adventure games and the Wii just make sense, and while they are tweaking some of the title's mini-games to take advantage of the Wiimote's motion sensing abilities, the rest of the game should remain intact. It could be the beginning of a very lucrative partnership between Sega and Her Interactive. Just don't ask me to review them.