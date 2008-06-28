Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Gameplay, Demo In July

GameSpot's latest episode of their weekly On The Spot show has Namco Bandai marketing manager In Joon Hwang showing off the PlayStation 3 exclusive Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm in action. The game basically takes the fighting from the previous Ultimate Ninja titles and moves it into a 3D arena. The game features 25 characters (*sigh*) along with support character who drop in to help out.
It looks great, but how does it play? We'll know soon enough, as a playable demo will be coming out around E3 in July, initially available exclusively to Qore subscribers and then released to the unwashed masses a couple weeks later.
Update: Good old YouTube. Thanks Kumuasata!
Hit the link for the full episode of On The Spot.
On The Spot for 6/26/08 [GameSpot - Thanks xpowerdumpx!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink