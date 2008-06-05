NBA Live 09 Predicts Winner of NBA Finals

The Lakers will win the 2008 NBA Finals, according to a simulation run by EA Sports using NBA Live 09.

The game shows that the Lakers will capture their 15th NBA Championship by defeating the Celtics in a tie-breaking seventh game, 106 to 101.

According to the simulation, MVP Kobe Bryant led the victory, averaging 29 points and 6 assists per game throughout the series. The real Finals tip off this Thursday at 9 p.m.EST on ABC in the US. Hit the jump to read the highlights of the fictional series, provided by EA Sports.

Game 1

Celtics strike first over Lakers 105-99

Point Leaders

Kevin Garnett - 20 Points, 9 Rebounds, 4 Blocks

Kobe Bryant - 25 Points, 10 Rebounds, 7 Assists

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 47%

LA - 45%

Recap - The Fleet Centre erupts after an exciting Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Kevin Garnett leads his team in scoring and offensive rebounds. Also a monster on the defensive side of the ball, Garnett's blocking rampage is reminiscent of the Bill Russell era.



Game 2

Lakers quiet Celtic fans at Fleet Centre winning 96-90

Point Leaders

Paul Pierce - 24 Points, 9 Assists

Kobe Bryant - 30 Points, 4 Three-pointers

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 47%

LA - 47%

Recap - An uncontested Kobe Bryant slam dunk sets the tone early in the first quarter. Kobe and the Lakers never relinquish the lead resulting in a 6-point victory and more importantly, a split of the first two games in Boston.



Game 3

Lakers dominate at home Game 3, 109-101

Point Leaders

Paul Pierce - 23 Points, 4 steals

Kobe Bryant - 36 Points, 9 Rebounds, 10 Assists

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 46%

LA - 49%

Recap - Paul Pierce has a big game but didn't match up to Kobe's near triple-double performance. Kobe's dazzling dunk rejuvenates the Lakers and the fans at the Staples Centre. The momentum shifts towards the Lakers after taking Game 3.



Game 4

Celtics come back to win 91-88 victory over Lakers

Point Leaders

Ray Allen - 29 Points, 6 three-pointers, 4 Assists

Pau Gasol - 19 Points, 14 Rebounds, 3 Blocks

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 49%

LA - 44%

Recap - Ray Allen leads the Celtics to an important victory in the Staples Centre. Allen's strong perimeter play gave the Celtics a strong lead early in the 4th quarter and ties up the series.



Game 5

LA leads series by winning Game 5, 95-92

Point Leaders

Kevin Garnett - 21 Points, 10 Rebounds, 4 Blocks

Pau Gasol - 25 Points, 12 Rebounds, 5 Blocks

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 47%

LA - 50%

Recap - The battle in the paint was the focus for much of Game 5. Rebounding was the key to the Lakers victory. Gasol outrebounded Celtic muscle-man Kendrick Perkins. Gasol also took a page from Garnett's Game 1 performance by blocking five shots, and kept his number one rank as the leading shot blocker in the 2008 NBA Playoffs.



Game 6

Celtics force Game 7, 98-97

Point Leaders

Paul Pierce - 28 Points, 6 Steals, 8 Assists

Kobe Bryant - 28 Points, 8 Rebounds, 6 Assists

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 46%

LA - 44%

Recap - The Celtics, led by a strong performance from Paul Pierce, overcame the Lakers to force a Game 7. Pierce went shot for shot with Bryant, tying him in points, and rounded out his game with four defensive steals.



Game 7

Lakers win NBA Championship, 106-101

Point Leaders

Kevin Garnett - 29 Points, 7 Blocks, 10 Rebounds

Kobe Bryant - 38 Points, 10 Rebounds, 11 Assists

Field Goal Percentage

Bos - 48%

LA - 51%

Recap -The Lakers win their 15th NBA Finals Championship. After a quiet first half, Kobe scored 29 of his 38 points in the second half in an astounding triple-double performance cementing himself as this year's NBA Finals MVP. The Lakers beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals for the third time in a row. The life-long rivalry now stands at 10 - 3 in Boston's favor.