NBA Live 09 Predicts Winner of NBA Finals

The Lakers will win the 2008 NBA Finals, according to a simulation run by EA Sports using NBA Live 09.
The game shows that the Lakers will capture their 15th NBA Championship by defeating the Celtics in a tie-breaking seventh game, 106 to 101.
According to the simulation, MVP Kobe Bryant led the victory, averaging 29 points and 6 assists per game throughout the series. The real Finals tip off this Thursday at 9 p.m.EST on ABC in the US. Hit the jump to read the highlights of the fictional series, provided by EA Sports.
Game 1
Celtics strike first over Lakers 105-99
Point Leaders
Kevin Garnett - 20 Points, 9 Rebounds, 4 Blocks
Kobe Bryant - 25 Points, 10 Rebounds, 7 Assists
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 47%
LA - 45%
Recap - The Fleet Centre erupts after an exciting Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Kevin Garnett leads his team in scoring and offensive rebounds. Also a monster on the defensive side of the ball, Garnett's blocking rampage is reminiscent of the Bill Russell era.
Game 2
Lakers quiet Celtic fans at Fleet Centre winning 96-90
Point Leaders
Paul Pierce - 24 Points, 9 Assists
Kobe Bryant - 30 Points, 4 Three-pointers
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 47%
LA - 47%
Recap - An uncontested Kobe Bryant slam dunk sets the tone early in the first quarter. Kobe and the Lakers never relinquish the lead resulting in a 6-point victory and more importantly, a split of the first two games in Boston.
Game 3
Lakers dominate at home Game 3, 109-101
Point Leaders
Paul Pierce - 23 Points, 4 steals
Kobe Bryant - 36 Points, 9 Rebounds, 10 Assists
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 46%
LA - 49%
Recap - Paul Pierce has a big game but didn't match up to Kobe's near triple-double performance. Kobe's dazzling dunk rejuvenates the Lakers and the fans at the Staples Centre. The momentum shifts towards the Lakers after taking Game 3.
Game 4
Celtics come back to win 91-88 victory over Lakers
Point Leaders
Ray Allen - 29 Points, 6 three-pointers, 4 Assists
Pau Gasol - 19 Points, 14 Rebounds, 3 Blocks
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 49%
LA - 44%
Recap - Ray Allen leads the Celtics to an important victory in the Staples Centre. Allen's strong perimeter play gave the Celtics a strong lead early in the 4th quarter and ties up the series.
Game 5
LA leads series by winning Game 5, 95-92
Point Leaders
Kevin Garnett - 21 Points, 10 Rebounds, 4 Blocks
Pau Gasol - 25 Points, 12 Rebounds, 5 Blocks
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 47%
LA - 50%
Recap - The battle in the paint was the focus for much of Game 5. Rebounding was the key to the Lakers victory. Gasol outrebounded Celtic muscle-man Kendrick Perkins. Gasol also took a page from Garnett's Game 1 performance by blocking five shots, and kept his number one rank as the leading shot blocker in the 2008 NBA Playoffs.
Game 6
Celtics force Game 7, 98-97
Point Leaders
Paul Pierce - 28 Points, 6 Steals, 8 Assists
Kobe Bryant - 28 Points, 8 Rebounds, 6 Assists
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 46%
LA - 44%
Recap - The Celtics, led by a strong performance from Paul Pierce, overcame the Lakers to force a Game 7. Pierce went shot for shot with Bryant, tying him in points, and rounded out his game with four defensive steals.
Game 7
Lakers win NBA Championship, 106-101
Point Leaders
Kevin Garnett - 29 Points, 7 Blocks, 10 Rebounds
Kobe Bryant - 38 Points, 10 Rebounds, 11 Assists
Field Goal Percentage
Bos - 48%
LA - 51%
Recap -The Lakers win their 15th NBA Finals Championship. After a quiet first half, Kobe scored 29 of his 38 points in the second half in an astounding triple-double performance cementing himself as this year's NBA Finals MVP. The Lakers beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals for the third time in a row. The life-long rivalry now stands at 10 - 3 in Boston's favor.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink