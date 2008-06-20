NCAA Football 09 Demo Live

Get a taste of this year's football action a bit early with EA's NCAA Football 09 demo, now available for the Xbox 360. New features in the latest version include the new, more-realistic Break Away Animation Engine promising more control and fluidity on the field, a new college-specific tackling engine, more realistic sidelines, and - best of all - user-influenced mascots after touchdowns. Joy!

The demo weighs in at 1.44 GB, one meaty chunk of collegiate football action to tryout before the full game hits next month.

Demo: NCAA Football 09 [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]