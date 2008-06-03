NECA's Gears Of War Box Set

Oh, hey, those Gears of War figures are out. If you're after one or two, great, hope you got 'em. If you're after all four of them, this may be of interest: NECA are to release a box set, which includes all four Gears of War figures in the one pack plus a couple of minor additions, like a new Locust head and the Hammer of Dawn. No word on price yet, but it should be out in a few weeks time.