Oh, hey, those Gears of War figures are out. If you're after one or two, great, hope you got 'em. If you're after all four of them, this may be of interest: NECA are to release a box set, which includes all four Gears of War figures in the one pack plus a couple of minor additions, like a new Locust head and the Hammer of Dawn. No word on price yet, but it should be out in a few weeks time.
NECA's Gears Of War Box Set
