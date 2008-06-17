NECA's Gears Of War: Series 2

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You've seen series 1. Both here and, now, in stores. So time for all you toy adult collectible collectors to start psyching yourself for series two of NECA's Gears of War line. Pictured here are the four figures that'll comprise the batch: Dom, Baird and two variants of the Theron Guards, one with helmet, one sans helmet but with his best ANGRY FACE.

