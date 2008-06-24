NECA's Ninja Gaiden II Figure

Whoah, NECA! Slow down! You'll wear yourself out, then you won't be any good to anyone. Not content with releasing God of War figures, and Gears of War of War figures, and Bionic Commando figures, they've just released shots of a Ninja Gaiden II figure as well. Of course, it's of Ryu Hayabusa, who'll stand 7" tall and come with a bunch of weapons and accessories when he's released in September. In case you haven't noticed with those ball hips and wacky shoulders, the emphasis here is on his flexibility, not his detail.