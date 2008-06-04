Neversoft Taken Off Tony Hawk Franchise?

That's a little rumour Giant Bomb are putting out there. Apparently Activision, as part of their pledge to innovate with the next instalments of the long-running franchise, have taken the series creators (and sole developers for the last decade) off the property, and have handed the reins over to Robomodo, a new studio consisting of former EA Chicago staffers. A studio who are currently "working on a project for Activision".
Giant Bombcast 06-03-2008 [Giant Bomb, via VG247]
