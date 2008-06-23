New Asus Gaming Rig Is Actually The Fifth Cylon

It is! Look at it. While you sit there and process words, and surf internets, and play games, it just sits there, red light pulsing, whooaaaammmm, whooaaammmm. It knows it was created by man, and does not care. It will rebel. It will rise up, infiltrate our ranks, and rain death upon us all (mostly with its quad-core CPU, 8GB of DDRIII RAM, 3-way NVIDIA GTX280 SLI and 4TB HDD). No mention of price in the press release, but we'll put $5 on it being "not cheap".

Taipei, Taiwan, June 19, 2008 - Catering to gamers who require only the best equipment, ASUS, world-leading producer of desktop PCs, has unveiled the new ASUS ARES CG6155 Desktop PC. This powerful piece of gaming hardware comprises an array of top-notch components to provide gamers with the performance and stability for their every gaming need. The unique exterior design is inspired by ancient and modern armour with both Eastern and Western influences, and presents an aesthetic appeal that exudes pure power!

Conceived from the outset as the ultimate gaming powerhouse, ARES combines performance with ASUS' legendary quality and reliability. From its armoured surfaces to its Dual Power supply units, ARES has been designed to deliver both functionality and style to those who demand the best. Inspired by ancient and modern armour from both Eastern and Western cultures, ARES opens a new chapter in gaming hardware design. ARES not only looks bullet proof; but also incorporates an arsenal of features which make it one of the most stable and secure gaming PC systems ever.

ARES is equipped with the most advanced Quad-core CPUs, 3-way SLI graphic cards and extreme factory over-clocking that boosts CPU performance by up to 33%. Additionally, gamers will be able to enjoy cutting-edge technologies such as a Blu-ray optical disc drive, high-definition audio and DDRIII memory. With such powerful computing performance and great support for a variety of technologies, ARES easily conquers the most performance-intensive PC games and provides the highest level of excitement to all gamers.

* The overclocking performance changes are subject to different setups and conditions.

Dual Power and Liquid Cooling Ensures Ultimate Stability

Due to its unique Dual Power and customised liquid cooling modules, ARES offers excellent stability. This Dual Power design supports up to 2 kilowatts of power - providing greater stability and non-stop sustainability for intensive gaming demands than competing solutions that average only 1 kilowatt in power. At the same time, the built-in liquid cooler ensures that system stability is maintained for cooler operations. Because of these design considerations, gamers can fully immerse themselves in their gaming environments without any interruptions.

Specifications

OS

Microsoft Vista Ultimate

CPU

Intel Core2 Extreme QX9650 (Overclockable up to 4.0GHz)

Chipset

NVIDIA nForce 790i Ultra SLI

Memory

Dual Channel DDR3 1333MHz up to 8G

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX280 3-Way SLI

HDD

Up to 4TB

ODD

Blu-ray DVD

LAN

2 x LAN 10/100/1000

Power Supply

2 Kilowatts (Dual Power)

Accessory

Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, Mousepad, Headset