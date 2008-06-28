New Details On DC Universe Online

With Marvel Universe Online canned by Microsoft, the only hope comic book geeks like myself have to see their favourite men-in-tights in an MMO setting is Sony Online Entertainment's DC Universe Online for the PC and PS3. The latest issue of Edge magazine has the scoop on the heroes versus villains title, and while you can't be Superman you might just get a chance to punch him right in his stupid Kryptonian face.

At its core it sounds very City of Heroes. Pick your alignment and powers, including movement abilities like flying and teleporting, and then run about locations like Metropolis and Gotham City (both confirmed in-game) and fight and/or cause crime. As you level up your basic power set is enhanced with further abilities to mimic the natural superhero learning curve.

The big named superheroes and villains will be out and about, so if you cause enough mayhem you might just aggro Batman, which is always a bad idea. Conversely, heroes may find themselves fighting side-by-side with their idols, or even fighting to save them. There will even be PVP arenas for those content on just beating the living crap out of each other.

By far the most intriguing feature discussed is the chance for comic story lines to crossover into the game world. Major events like 52 or Crisis on Infinite Crises will be experienced in-game as well as in the comics.

"We can tie-in future DC tentpole events and translate the stories for the gaming world, and have them occur simultaneously", said executive creative director Jim)Lee. "The possibilities are numerous and very exciting".

We'll be poking at DC Universe next month at E3, where we'll see if we can get them to say "tentpole events" again with a straight face.

