New Details On Street Fighter IV's Home Versions

Capcom made it official last week that Street Fighter IV was coming home, confirming that the arcade version would be ported to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows-based PCs. Speaking to Street Fighter IV producer Yoshinori Ono at Captivate 08, we learned a bit more about Capcom's plans for the home versions.

As Ono and crew already specified, the Street Fighter IV home conversion with feature characters not seen in the arcade version as well as online internet play. Ono stressed that the two characters not in the final arcade version who showed up in preliminary art form, Dan Hibiki and Fei Long, are not yet confirmed to appear in the console version. He told us that the team simply hasn't decided yet who will be added to the roster and that SFIV artist Daigo Ikeno "is still working on many designs."

  • petey Guest

    I don't think the character artist's style would work for cammy, sakura or any other slender female.

