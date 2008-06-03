I'm officially losing track of the number of DS colour revisions we've seen in the past year or so. So I'd love to tell you this is the 17th such change to hit the market, but I couldn't back that up with hard numbers, so let's instead shoot for the moon and say that this black & silver DS, minted solely for inclusion in a Guitar Hero DS bundle, is the 1,174th new DS for the year. And possibly the worst. Not for the classy black/silver colour scheme, which is, yes, classy, but for the fact classy is not rock. That and that GH logo had better be easy to scratch off.
New DS Colour Scheme For Guitar Hero DS
