New Final Fantasy Versus XIII Scans

Here, have a look! Here are new Final Fantasy Versus XIII images from the upcoming issue of Famitsu. The PS3 exclusive is part of the Final Fantasy XIII label Fabula Nova Crystallis and is being directed by famed character designer Tetsuya Nomura. According to the Famitsu scans, Square Enix thinks it will be able to announce the latest news regarding FF Versus XIII this summer. Smart money says they do it at that "private party" this August.

Hit the jump for another scan.

Final Fantasy Versus XIII Image [Jeux-France]

