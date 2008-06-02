New Fracture Trailer: Terradeforming in Action



And here's another trailer, this new one for Fracture courtesy (world exclusive of course) of Gametrailers. It gives us a look at the terrain deformation integral to Fracture's storyline and gameplay — under a narration from, apparently, President Wayne Palmer of 24.

From what I can tell of the trailer, in the future there's basically a big East Coast-West Coast rap war with earthquake guns. These can be used against your enemy or to give yourself a terrain advantage.

Fracture is due for release in October, on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

