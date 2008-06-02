The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Fracture Trailer: Terradeforming in Action


And here's another trailer, this new one for Fracture courtesy (world exclusive of course) of Gametrailers. It gives us a look at the terrain deformation integral to Fracture's storyline and gameplay — under a narration from, apparently, President Wayne Palmer of 24.

From what I can tell of the trailer, in the future there's basically a big East Coast-West Coast rap war with earthquake guns. These can be used against your enemy or to give yourself a terrain advantage.

Fracture is due for release in October, on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

Fracture - World Exclusive Trailer [GameTrailers via Gaming Bits]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles