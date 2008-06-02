New Fracture Trailer: Terradeforming in Action

And here's another trailer, this new one for Fracture courtesy (world exclusive of course) of Gametrailers. It gives us a look at the terrain deformation integral to Fracture's storyline and gameplay — under a narration from, apparently, President Wayne Palmer of 24.
From what I can tell of the trailer, in the future there's basically a big East Coast-West Coast rap war with earthquake guns. These can be used against your enemy or to give yourself a terrain advantage.
Fracture is due for release in October, on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.
Fracture - World Exclusive Trailer [GameTrailers via Gaming Bits]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink