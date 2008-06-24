New Frontlines Map Appears On Xbox Live

The first of five new maps for THQ's Frontlines: Fuel of War has hit Xbox Live, available now for the low, low price of free. Boneyard features Western Coalition and Alliance forces facing off at a fully functional nuclear missile facility, which is sure to mean ensuing hilarity for all involved. The new map also features several new toys to play with, including the automatic shotgun, Red Star transport heli, and the enticingly named rocket jeep.

I was really hoping Frontlines would do better so I could use the Top Spot image above, but I think sharing a name with dog flea medication and a map called Boneyard is enough to run with it.

