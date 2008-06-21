New King Of Games Tees Available Now!! Hey, remember when the King of Games announced it was making that sweet Kid Icarus tee? It's available right now, should you have the 4900 yen (plus shipping!) required to make it yours. No, not cheap. KOG also drops word that older styles have been reprinted, if there's some officially licensed Nintendo T you've always wanted.
