New Neverwinter Nights 2 Expansion In Development

It's been quietly (very quietly) announced that a new expansion pack for classic PC title Neverwinter Nights 2 is in development at Obsidian. Called Storm of Zehir, it brings some pretty considerable changes to the game, like "full party customisation, dungeon crawling, and free exploration of a non-linear game world via an Overland Map". No idea on a release date, but seeing as the game's nearly three years old, I'm sure you can wait it out.

