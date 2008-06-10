New Neverwinter Nights 2 Expansion In Development

It's been quietly (very quietly) announced that a new expansion pack for classic PC title Neverwinter Nights 2 is in development at Obsidian. Called Storm of Zehir, it brings some pretty considerable changes to the game, like "full party customisation, dungeon crawling, and free exploration of a non-linear game world via an Overland Map". No idea on a release date, but seeing as the game's nearly three years old, I'm sure you can wait it out.
NX2 Anunciada: Storm of Zehir [Neverwintos, via IGN]
