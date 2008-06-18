New WoW Comic Due Soon

Wildstorm have announced that, come September, they'll be releasing a new World of Warcraft miniseries. Called World of Warcraft: Ashbringer, it's being timed to coincide with the release of Wrath of the Lich King, and will be based around the tale of the Ashbringer sword. If this matters, it's being written by Blizzard's Mickey Neilson, so stuff like consistency and canon shouldn't be an issue.
New World of Warcraft Comic Series Coming in September [Game|Life]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink