New WoW Comic Due Soon

Wildstorm have announced that, come September, they'll be releasing a new World of Warcraft miniseries. Called World of Warcraft: Ashbringer, it's being timed to coincide with the release of Wrath of the Lich King, and will be based around the tale of the Ashbringer sword. If this matters, it's being written by Blizzard's Mickey Neilson, so stuff like consistency and canon shouldn't be an issue.

