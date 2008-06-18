Next Halo Novel Is The Cole Protocol

The sixth (they grow up so fast!) Halo novel has been announced by Bungie. Called "The Cole Protocol", it'll centre around the story of the "Spartan Grey Team" - who sound awfully mysterious - as they take "readers into an unexplored conflict of the Human-Covenant War where unlikely alliances are formed and shattered...". So another book about Halo characters shooting a lot, then! It's being penned by Tobias S. Buckell, and is due in the Fall.

The Next Halo Novel: The Cole Protocol [Bungie.net]