Ninja Gaiden II Demo "By The End Of The Week"

Like Ninja Gaiden II? Don't like fiddling around with a Japanese Xbox Live account just to play the demo? Me too. So...good news! Microsoft's Larry Hryb has slipped into his Twitter account a little note on the status of a Western demo for the title, writing "I am told that it will be available by the end of next week". That was written last Friday, so "next" week is actually this week. Be sure to count down the days on your calendar. In blood.