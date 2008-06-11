Ninja Gaiden II & MGS4: Where To Get Them Cheap In Australia

You heard right, I said cheap! Well, Economical Gamer's Anthony said it first, and he has prices to back it up.

If you're willing to head to your closest Big W, you can grab both Ninja Gaiden II and MGS 4 for $78.84 and $94.84 respectively. Alternatively, JB Hi-Fi has the titles for $79 and $99. As for the MGS4 PS3 bundle, the cheapest offer is at Dick Smith, where it's retailing for $729.