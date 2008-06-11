The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ninja Gaiden II & MGS4: Where To Get Them Cheap In Australia

mgs4_aus_left.jpgYou heard right, I said cheap! Well, Economical Gamer's Anthony said it first, and he has prices to back it up.

If you're willing to head to your closest Big W, you can grab both Ninja Gaiden II and MGS 4 for $78.84 and $94.84 respectively. Alternatively, JB Hi-Fi has the titles for $79 and $99. As for the MGS4 PS3 bundle, the cheapest offer is at Dick Smith, where it's retailing for $729.

Comments

  • Cheapo Guest

    As we wrote on CoG, it's interesting to note that MGS4 being the PS3's BIG SAVIOUR TITLE, there's a severe lack of hype or competitive pricing down under.

    Games like GTA IV and Halo 3 you could get for cheap because they were so big, stores competed for the best price. Unlucky for PS3 fans in Aus, your big name game just isn't drawing enough attention.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles