What better way to introduce your new city-building sim for Xbox Live Arcade than by by brutally murdering one of the characters on video? NinjaBee, the creators of Outpost Kaloki X and Band of Bugs, have crafted this twisted tale of betrayal and death in honour of A Kingdom for Keflings, which I am assuming features the titular and currently unseen creatures helping you, the player, create a kingdom. It seems NinjaBee just wasn't sure what to do with the little buggers once production entered the home stretch.
What could go wrong? How about....MURDER!? Look for A Kingdom of Keflings this fall, unless the authorities find the bodies first.
STUDIO HIRES 20 NEW EMPLOYEES, ALL 3 FEET TALL
NinjaBee, now with more Keflings!
Orem, Utah - June 4, 2008 - NinjaBee, a leading independent developer of Xbox LIVE® Arcade titles, announced today it has hired 20 Keflings to help around the office. Featured in their newest Xbox LIVE Arcade Title, A Kingdom for Keflings, the Keflings are short, happy beings who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work. Once production slowed on the studio's newest city-building game, the Keflings became aimless without constant direction.
"I'll be honest here, I went out to my car and ten of the little guys were wandering around, bumping into each other and wearing little sandwich boards reading 'Will Work for Hats,'" said Steve Taylor, President of NinjaBee. "We couldn't put them out on the streets after they worked so hard on our game, so we hired them to help around the office. They follow directions to the letter and are very friendly, but not too smart. The way I see it, what could go wrong?"
The Keflings are expected to work everywhere from the art department to the copy room and will surely remain happy and occupied. The new title, A Kingdom for Keflings, will feature fun and light-hearted gameplay with graphics and original music to match. Look for A Kingdom for Keflings on Xbox LIVE Arcade this fall.
