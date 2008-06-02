Nintendo Goes On Australian Tour

Called "Connection Tour 08", Nintendo will be traversing from Westfield shopping mall to Westfield shopping mall, showing off upcoming titles on its DS and Wii consoles.
If you haven't had a chance to play Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Connection Tour 08 will give you the perfect opportunity. Otherwise it's not a terribly exciting event, though there are promises of Mario Kart Wii comps and "heaps of giveaways". Kind of hard to belittle anything that involves free stuff, so I won't try.
Hit the jump for times, dates and mentions of pokemon.
Nintendo On Tour
- Connection Tour 08 -
Australia, 30 May, 2008
People of all ages will have the opportunity to play the latest Wii™ and Nintendo DS® games, as Nintendo announces Connection Tour 08, running 28 June - 15 July in Westfield shopping centres nationally.
Come down and check out the hottest games including the highly anticipated Super Smash Bros.™ Brawl, Pokémon® Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time, Pokémon® Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness, Mario Kart™ Wii, Guitar Hero® Aerosmith, Guitar Hero® On Tour and a host of other games.
You'll have the opportunity to play Super Smash Bros. Brawl for the first time, and if you think you can handle the challenge, be there early to register to compete in the daily Brawl competition. One person will be named Brawl Champion per day, and that could be you!
There will be live gaming demonstrations, Nintendo trivia, Mario Kart Wii competitions as well as heaps of giveaways. Further information will be forthcoming, so check http://www.nintendo.com.au/ for Connection Tour 08 updates.
Dates and locations:
WESTFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE LOCATION
DATE
QUEENSLAND
Chermside
28 June - 29 June
Carindale
30 June - 1 July
NEW SOUTH WALES
Chatswood
4 July - 5 July
Parramatta
6 July - 7 July
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Carousel
7 July - 8 July
VICTORIA
Fountain Gate
10 July - 11 July
Southland
12 July - 13 July
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Marion
14 July - 15 July
I wonder how many goodies I can get if I show up for both events in victoria...
Time for a disguise kit!