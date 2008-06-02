Nintendo Goes On Australian Tour

Called "Connection Tour 08", Nintendo will be traversing from Westfield shopping mall to Westfield shopping mall, showing off upcoming titles on its DS and Wii consoles.

If you haven't had a chance to play Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Connection Tour 08 will give you the perfect opportunity. Otherwise it's not a terribly exciting event, though there are promises of Mario Kart Wii comps and "heaps of giveaways". Kind of hard to belittle anything that involves free stuff, so I won't try.

