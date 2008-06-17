Nintendo Promises Announcements For 'Core Gamers' At E3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nearing the end of your tether with the "new" Nintendo? Understandable. In a lot of ways, I am (more F-Zero, less Wii Fit, thanks). The thick layer of dust burying my Wii is testament to that. I'm going to give them one more chance before writing them off for good, though, because Nintendo's Marc Franklin has said that, come E3, the company "will be announcing several new titles that core gamers will be interested in". You make a promise like that, Marc, you best stick to it.
Nintendo to core gamers: 'We will be announcing several new titles' at E3 [GamePro]

