Nintendo's Favourite Drunken Mexican

Hahaha! Mario's not Italian, you suckers. He just moonlights for Nintendo, does the odd bit of product promotion here and there. Helps put the kids through college. No, for the other six days of the week, he's no plumber. He's a drunk, Mexican restaurant mascot by the name of Pancho Bigotes! Or Pancho Whiskers, if you will. I don't know about you, but Super Paper Pancho Bigotes would only be the most awesome game ever, Nintendo. Ever. You hear me?
[via Go Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink