Nintendo's Favourite Drunken Mexican

Hahaha! Mario's not Italian, you suckers. He just moonlights for Nintendo, does the odd bit of product promotion here and there. Helps put the kids through college. No, for the other six days of the week, he's no plumber. He's a drunk, Mexican restaurant mascot by the name of Pancho Bigotes! Or Pancho Whiskers, if you will. I don't know about you, but Super Paper Pancho Bigotes would only be the most awesome game ever, Nintendo. Ever. You hear me?

[via Go Nintendo]