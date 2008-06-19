No Spore Creature Creator For Australia, In Fact, It's US & Canada Only [Updated]

Oh dear EA, when will you learn? We like the games you publish, but for some reason, you don't want our money. Madness, I tells ya. True, $US 10 isn't exactly a haul, but it's $US 10 that will never be yours. Potentially, it could mean $100 or so EA will miss out on when the game is released.

Even if you try to trick the EA Store by providing US details, I imagine as long as you're using a non-US/Canadian credit card, you'll get this message when you hit confirm: "We are unable to process your order. Please verify your information and try again". The only upside is that you can download the trial. But even then, it's only 25% of the experience.

Seriously, why put an AU and NZ flag on the Spore landing page (above), but have both links going to the normal US site to advertise a product we can't buy? They may as well not be there.

I'm currently waiting for EA to get back to me with comment.

Update: Here's what EA had to say: "To clarify, Australians with Australian credit cards will not be able to purchase the full Creature Creator for the US/Canadian sites, however the full version of the Creature Creator will be available in Australia". The company will be making an "exciting" announcement about this in the near future.

