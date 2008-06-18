No, You Cannot Party Demo Final Fantasy XIII (Only Watch!)

On August 2nd and August 3rd, Square Enix is holding a "private party" with the utterly ridiculous name DKÎ£3713 that will be limited to only 2,400 attendees, picked by raffle through the Japanese Square Enix Members website.. It will showcase Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts games. And just like we thought, Final Fantasy XIII will not be playable. Hit the jump for the full rundown of what will be there and what form it will be in. Bring on the disappointments!