The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Not So Good Voice Acting Explained!


Remember that horribly unmotivated Chaos Wars voice work? If not, watch the above clip and never forget. According to game site Insert Credit, there's a good reason for that crummy VO. That is... nepotism! The CEO of O3 Entertainment is Chris Jelinek. The voice actors apparently include Quest Jelinek and Tyler Jelinek, with special thanks to Kay Jelinek and Lee Jelinek. Blame the Jelineks for this dubbing travesty!

Employs CEO's Family [Insert Credit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles