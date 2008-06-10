Not So Good Voice Acting Explained!



Remember that horribly unmotivated Chaos Wars voice work? If not, watch the above clip and never forget. According to game site Insert Credit, there's a good reason for that crummy VO. That is... nepotism! The CEO of O3 Entertainment is Chris Jelinek. The voice actors apparently include Quest Jelinek and Tyler Jelinek, with special thanks to Kay Jelinek and Lee Jelinek. Blame the Jelineks for this dubbing travesty!

Employs CEO's Family [Insert Credit]