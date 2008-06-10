Not So Good Voice Acting Explained!

Remember that horribly unmotivated Chaos Wars voice work? If not, watch the above clip and never forget. According to game site Insert Credit, there's a good reason for that crummy VO. That is... nepotism! The CEO of O3 Entertainment is Chris Jelinek. The voice actors apparently include Quest Jelinek and Tyler Jelinek, with special thanks to Kay Jelinek and Lee Jelinek. Blame the Jelineks for this dubbing travesty!
Employs CEO's Family [Insert Credit]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink