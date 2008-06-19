NPD's PC Sales Charts: May

No weekly PC sales charts this week. In their place: a monthly sales chart. The NPD group have released a list of the ten best-selling (at brick-and-mortars retail) games for the month of May, a list which while still lacking hard numbers does give us an idea of how well certain games performed. Like Age of Conan, which was the month's biggest-seller despite only launching halfway through. Or the bottom-feeding budget compilation "15000 Games", which scrapes into #10 despite failing to make any of the individual top-10 charts for the month. Guess it's a slow-burner.

1. Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures CE

4. WoW: Battle Chest

5. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff Expansion Pack

6. World of Warcraft

7. WoW: Burning Crusade Expansion Pack

8. The Sims 2 FreeTime Expansion Pack

9. Sim City 4 Deluxe

10. 15000 Games