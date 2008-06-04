NPD's PC Sales Charts May 18-24

That tapping sound you hear? It's the devil, tapping his foot and tut-tutting. He's not happy. Never is when hell freezes over. For the week ending May 24, the top-selling PC game at retail was not a Sims title. Or a Sims expansion. Indeed, the highest-ranked Sims release is in fourth spot. Which for The Sims may as well be #400. So who's on top? Why, Age of Conan, which continues to surprise us with how damn popular it is. And that's just the standard edition. The CE came in at #3.
1) Age Of Conan: Hyborian Adventures
2) World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
3) Age Of Conan: Hyborian Adventures (Collectors Edition)
4) The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
5) The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Stuff
6) World Of Warcraft
7) World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
8) Call OF Duty 4: Modern Warfare
9) The Sims 2 Freetime Expansion Pack
10) Crysis
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink