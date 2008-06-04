NPD's PC Sales Charts May 18-24

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

That tapping sound you hear? It's the devil, tapping his foot and tut-tutting. He's not happy. Never is when hell freezes over. For the week ending May 24, the top-selling PC game at retail was not a Sims title. Or a Sims expansion. Indeed, the highest-ranked Sims release is in fourth spot. Which for The Sims may as well be #400. So who's on top? Why, Age of Conan, which continues to surprise us with how damn popular it is. And that's just the standard edition. The CE came in at #3.

1) Age Of Conan: Hyborian Adventures
2) World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
3) Age Of Conan: Hyborian Adventures (Collectors Edition)
4) The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
5) The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Stuff
6) World Of Warcraft
7) World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
8) Call OF Duty 4: Modern Warfare
9) The Sims 2 Freetime Expansion Pack
10) Crysis

US PC CHART: Conan rules roost [MCV]

