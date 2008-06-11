NPD's PC Sales Charts May 25-31

Last charts, Conan was popular. Conan is still popular, being the first non-Warcraft or Sims title to defend its #1 spot that my human brain can remember. It even held off a respectable debut from Mass Effect, which entered at #2. Goes to show what a conversion, and not a port, can do for sales. I'll also make cursory mention of Call of Duty 4 at #8 and Sins of a Solar Empire at #9, because the rest of the charts are, yes, Warcraft and Sims titles. BORING.
1) Age of Conan
2) Mass Effect
3) Sims 2 Double Deluxe
4) WoW: Battle Chest
5) Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath
6) WoW
7) Sims 2 Free Time
8) Call of Duty 4
9) Sins of a Solar Empire
10) WoW: Burning Crusade
