NVIDIA <3 PC Gamers with Free COD4 Map Pack

PC Call of Duty 4 gamers can download four maps free in an NVIDIA-sponsored Variety Map Pack due to drop Thursday.

The four maps for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare are the Broadcast, Chinatown, Killhouse and Creek maps. Furthermore, PC players will get a patch that fixes a server crash, fixes some other bugs, adds in some things and, oh yeah, enables support for the new maps.

So, PC gamers, don't say nobody never did nuthin' for ya. Xbox 360 owners had to buy this. Enjoy!

Variety Map Pack Sponsored by NVIDIA hits PC June 5th [IAMfourzerotwo]

Comments

  • JP Guest

    about time.
    Sucks though, i normally play COD during lunch at work with a few guys, but im starting a new job this week and wont be able to play it with them anymore. damn it.

    0
  • petey Guest

    cheers to nvidia for championing the PC platform, and boos to activision/infinity ward for being greedy fucks.

    0

