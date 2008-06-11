NVIDIA Isn't Afraid Of Console Gaming

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NVIDIA head honcho Roy Taylor foresees the end of PC exclusive titles as the value and quality of video game consoles continues to improve, but he is not afraid. Speaking to Eurogamer, Taylor puts a shiny happy spin on the situation, envisioning a future where PC and console gamers can play the same games in happy co-existence.

"The console is now a baseline. If you look at Gears of War or Assassin's Creed, they came out on console and they were great experiences - but the PC versions had additional aspects to them that also made them attractive, whether you owned the console version or not," continued Taylor. "The PC version was better. That's something that people need to get their heads around - the console is a baseline, the PC is going to be an improved version. That's an exciting future, and that's why I don't see anything threatening about console at all.

Note that the PC versions are also generally later than their console counterparts, often requiring PC owners to upgrade to the latest NVIDIA products. Ah, an exciting future indeed!

"Consoles don't threaten PC gaming" [Eurogamer]

