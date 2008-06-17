NVIDIA's GTX 200-Series Is New, Special, Let's Make It Feel Welcome

Whey-hey, new graphics cards. Time to simultaneously drool over performance specs while complaining about the financial outlay required to satisfy said drooling! NVIDIA has debuted its new GTX 200-series line of graphics cards today, with the announcement of the GTX-260 and GTX-280. Here's the technical skinny: The 260 has 192 stream processors and 896MB of memory, while the 280 has 240 stream processors and 1GB of memory. Click through for a benchmark, highlight of which is the fact the god-like 9800 GX2 still has both these cards beat.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 200 Graphics Cards Makes Your Gaming Rig Officially Outdated [Gizmodo, benchmark via Tom's hardware]